Markets
DAIO

Data I/O To Buy Embedded Software Security IP & Related Assets From IAR Systems For Undisclosed Sum

July 10, 2026 — 10:17 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - On Friday, Data I/O Corporation (DAIO) and I.A.R. Systems AB announced that Data I/O has entered into a non-binding LOI to acquire the embedded software security IP and related assets from IAR for undisclosed financial terms.

The acquisition is based on the announcement from February about a collaboration unifying security provisioning from embedded design through manufacturing.

Data I/O will bring the core technology with IAR's own security IPs and facilities.

Owning the IAR embedded software security stack gives Data I/O direct control over its security roadmap, device support, and release schedule, while enabling earlier integration into the design phase and strengthening its programming and provisioning solutions.

On Nasdaq, the shares for Data I/O were trading 2.06 percent higher at $3.7150.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

DAIO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.