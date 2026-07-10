Data I/O To Buy Embedded Software Security IP & Related Assets From IAR Systems For Undisclosed Sum

(RTTNews) - On Friday, Data I/O Corporation (DAIO) and I.A.R. Systems AB announced that Data I/O has entered into a non-binding LOI to acquire the embedded software security IP and related assets from IAR for undisclosed financial terms.

The acquisition is based on the announcement from February about a collaboration unifying security provisioning from embedded design through manufacturing.

Data I/O will bring the core technology with IAR's own security IPs and facilities.

Owning the IAR embedded software security stack gives Data I/O direct control over its security roadmap, device support, and release schedule, while enabling earlier integration into the design phase and strengthening its programming and provisioning solutions.

On Nasdaq, the shares for Data I/O were trading 2.06 percent higher at $3.7150.

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