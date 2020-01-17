Data firm Experian's third-quarter revenue rises on N.American strength

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Experian Plc EXPN.L, the world's largest credit data company, on Friday posted a 7% rise in third-quarter organic revenue, driven by continued strength in its key North American market.

The company, which competes with U.S. peers TransUnion TRU.N and Equifax EFX.N, said revenue from its North American market, for the three months ended Dec. 31, advanced 11%. The region accounts for more than half of Experian's sales.

(Reporting by Safia Infant in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

