US Markets

Data firm Experian's third-quarter revenue rises on N.American strength

Contributor
Safia Infant Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/© Mike Blake / Reuters

Experian Plc, the world's largest credit data company, on Friday posted a 7% rise in third-quarter organic revenue, driven by continued strength in its key North American market.

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Experian Plc EXPN.L, the world's largest credit data company, on Friday posted a 7% rise in third-quarter organic revenue, driven by continued strength in its key North American market.

The company, which competes with U.S. peers TransUnion TRU.N and Equifax EFX.N, said revenue from its North American market, for the three months ended Dec. 31, advanced 11%. The region accounts for more than half of Experian's sales.

(Reporting by Safia Infant in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Safia.Infant@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular