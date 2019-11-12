Data firm Experian raises annual targets after HY profit rise

Nov 12 (Reuters) - Information services firm Experian Plc EXPN.L posted higher first-half profit on Tuesday, citing strong demand for its business-to-business offerings, and said organic revenue growth would be at the upper end of its prior targets for the year.

Experian, the world's largest credit data company, said pretax profit rose to $480 million for the six months ended Sept. 30 from $470 million a year earlier.

(Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

