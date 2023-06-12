Data-Driven Apps: The Best AI Stocks to Buy?

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

The “Age of Artificial Intelligence” has arrived. So has the time to invest in the next-generation of superstar stock winners.

Every ten years or so, a new technology emerges that transforms the world in profound ways.

The internet did it in the 1990s, connecting people and information across the globe. The smartphone did it in the 2000s, putting a powerful computer in everyone’s pocket. The cloud did it in the 2010s, enabling massive scalability and innovation.

Now, in the 2020s, AI is doing it, creating new possibilities and challenges for every sector and domain.

Following that logic, this is the moment to invest in the best AI stocks in the market.

Because, in the 1990s when the internet was changing the world, the market’s top internet stocks were fortune-makers. Stocks like Qualcomm (QCOM), Cisco (CSCO), and Oracle (ORCL) soared thousands of percent.

In the 2000s, when the smartphone was changing the world, the market’s top smartphone stocks were fortune-makers. Stocks like Apple (AAPL) soared thousands of percent.

In the 2010s, when the cloud was changing the world, the market’s top cloud stocks were fortune-makers. Stocks like Shopify (SHOP), The Trade Desk (TTD), and ServiceNow (NOW) soared thousands of percent.

Lather, rinse, and repeat with AI in the 2020s.

AI is transforming the world at an unprecedented pace. It is creating new opportunities and challenges for every industry, sector, and individual. The companies that are leading the AI revolution will reap enormous rewards and create lasting value for their shareholders. And those are the AI stocks that you need to know about and invest in today.

These AI stocks will soar thousands of percent.

But you have to buy the right stocks to really strike it rich. And the best way to do that is to identify the most explosive segments of the AI economy.

One segment I’m particularly excited about is the AI-powered App Economy, or the emergence of a whole new generation of software applications with AI capabilities.

I think it’ll birth multiple stock market mega-winners over the next few years. Here’s why.

The AI App Economy Will be Huge

Without fail, what are some things you do every day?

Breathe. Eat. Sleep. And check mobile apps.

A Pew Research poll found that over 80% of Americans own a smartphone these days. Separate eMarketer research found that Americans with smartphones spend about three-and-a-half hours every day checking mobile apps.

We are an app-addicted society.

And it’s not just individuals – businesses are app addicted, too.

According to Okta, the average large firm deploys 129 software apps across their enterprise.

Consumers. Businesses. We’re all app-addicted.

This addiction will only grow exponentially in the coming years thanks to AI.

AI is such a profound technological advancement that it will soon comprise the ultimate competitive advantage for every business in the world. Companies that use AI successfully across their enterprise will dominate. Companies that don’t will fail.

It will be that black-and-white.

Therefore, over the next several years, every company in the world is going to race to build out AI software apps across their enterprise. I wouldn’t be surprised to see the average firm have up to 500 AI software apps across their enterprise, doing everything from creating and filing documents, storing and analyzing data, automating workflows, performing research, crafting presentations, creating mock products, running automated marketing campaigns, and more.

We are entering the AI App Economy.

The Best Investment Idea in the AI App Economy

Creating and deploying AI apps in the new economy won’t just be value-additive for firms – it will be necessary for survival.

Yet, making apps is a complex science that requires a ton of coding, and coding is a rare skill. Throw AI into the mix, and creating and deploying AI apps is a huge challenge for pretty much every non-”FANG” business.

To that end, in this booming AI App Economy, there exists a huge gap between where the market is going, and the tools needed to advance the market to that point.

Filling that gap is an emerging category called Low-Code Application Platforms, or LCAPs. They are basically just platforms that make designing and launching an app as easy as drawing a workflow diagram. They turn creating and deploying apps into a Lego game, if you will, by allowing customers to stack pre-built app templates on top of each other to create enterprise-specific, fully-customized apps.

Demand for LCAPs is expected to boom over the next few years. Pretty much every major market research firm out there forecasts that the low-code software market will grow by somewhere between 20% and 30% per year over the next several years.

And those estimates were mostly delivered before this AI Boom.

Add AI apps into the mix, and we think the low-code software market will grow in excess of 30% per year over the next few years.

This promises to be one of the most explosive AI markets out there.

The Final Word on the Best AI Stocks to Buy

Obviously, the “top dogs” in the AI App Economy will be huge winners over the next few years – and you should probably consider buying their stocks today.

Because it could be like buying Cisco and Oracle back in the early 1990s, before they soared thousands of percent.

That's why I highly urge you to learn more about this whole AI Revolution.

Don’t miss this opportunity to learn everything you need to know about AI, see it in action with a live demonstration, and discover the best AI software stocks to invest in right now.

This presentation will show you how to profit from the AI Boom and avoid missing out on the biggest technological trend of our time.

Click here and watch it now before it’s too late.

On the date of publication, Luke Lango did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

