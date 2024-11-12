Data Communications Management’s Strong Q3 2024 Results

Data Commun Management (TSE:DCM) has released an update.
Data Communications Management Corp. reported a strong third quarter 2024, with revenues reaching $108.7 million and improved gross profit margins. The company successfully integrated Moore Canada Corporation, enhancing production capabilities and positioning for future growth. Despite a slight revenue decline due to reduced client spending, the company remains confident in its platform for profitable growth.
