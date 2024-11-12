News & Insights

Stocks

Data Communications Management’s Strong Q3 2024 Results

November 12, 2024 — 07:12 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Data Commun Management (TSE:DCM) has released an update.

Data Communications Management Corp. reported a strong third quarter 2024, with revenues reaching $108.7 million and improved gross profit margins. The company successfully integrated Moore Canada Corporation, enhancing production capabilities and positioning for future growth. Despite a slight revenue decline due to reduced client spending, the company remains confident in its platform for profitable growth.

For further insights into TSE:DCM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.