Markets

DATA Communications Gets No-Objection To Buy Canadian Operations Of RRD

March 29, 2023 — 09:23 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - DATA Communications Management Corporation (DCM), a provider of marketing and business communication solutions, said on Wednesday that it has received "no-action letter" from Canadian market regulator to buy Canadian operations of R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD).

Canadian Competition Bureau's letter is a confirmation that the regulator does not intend to challenge the proposed acquisition, which is expected to be closed in the second quarter.

On February 22, DATA Communications had announced that it had inked a share purchase deal to buy the Canadian operations of R.R. Donnelley & Sons, for a total price of C$123 million in cash.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.