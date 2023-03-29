DATA Communications Gets No-Objection To Buy Canadian Operations Of RRD

(RTTNews) - DATA Communications Management Corporation (DCM), a provider of marketing and business communication solutions, said on Wednesday that it has received "no-action letter" from Canadian market regulator to buy Canadian operations of R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD).

Canadian Competition Bureau's letter is a confirmation that the regulator does not intend to challenge the proposed acquisition, which is expected to be closed in the second quarter.

On February 22, DATA Communications had announced that it had inked a share purchase deal to buy the Canadian operations of R.R. Donnelley & Sons, for a total price of C$123 million in cash.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.