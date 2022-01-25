Data centre operator IXcellerate raises $190 mln for Russia expansion

MOSCOW, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Data centre operator IXcellerate has raised around $190 million from investors including Abu Dhabi state investor Mubadala and plans to use the funds to expand facilities in Moscow, the involved parties said in a statement on Tuesday.

London-headquartered IXcellerate said last year it was spending $500 million to construct two new data centres in Moscow, aiming to address a shortage of server capacity in Russia.

IXcellerate will use the funding, also provided by SberInvest, the investment arm of Russia's largest lender Sberbank SBER.MM, and the Russian Direct Investment Fund, to pursue its aim of building new capacities and running one of the largest data campuses in Europe, the statement said.

The statement did not disclose the individual amount invested by each party.

It said existing shareholders, which it lists as Goldman Sachs, Sumitomo Corporation and International Finance Corporation, had also invested, but did not specify when and which shareholders had provided additional funding.

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow; editing by Jason Neely)

((alexander.marrow@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.