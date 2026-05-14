Data Center Trends Lead to Record Results for These 3 Companies

The 2026 Q1 earnings season is nearing its end for S&P 500 members, with just a small portion yet to report their results. It’s been another period of momentum and strength, with both earnings and revenue growth remaining rock-solid across the board.

So far, several companies have posted notably strong results, including Iron Mountain IRM, Cisco CSCO, and nVent Electric NVT, which each set quarterly sales records and are enjoying momentum thanks to the AI buildout.

Cisco Sees Record Demand

With an industry-leading networking portfolio, AI-native security solutions, and operating systems, Cisco is well-positioned to provide the critical infrastructure for the AI era.

Sales of $15.8 billion reflected a record for the company, also exceeding the high end of its prior guidance. The company noted broad-based, record-high demand for its technology, with overall product orders growing by a sizable 35% YoY. Importantly, data center switching orders grew 40% from the year-ago period, underpinning its important role amid the buildout.

Favorable EPS revisions for its current and next fiscal year have helped land it into a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), with shares also soaring throughout 2026.



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nVent Electric Soars

nVent Electric designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services high-performance products and solutions that connect and protect some of the world's most sensitive equipment, buildings, and critical processes.

Sales of $1.2 billion in nVent Electric’s latest release grew 53% YoY, setting a new company record. The company also reported record orders and an all-time high backlog, underpinned by the favorable demand environment it’s currently in.

Momentum within data center solutions led it to increase its full-year sales and EPS guidance. The stock sports the highly coveted Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), with its current and next year EPS outlook remaining highly bullish.



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Iron Mountain Raises Guidance

Iron Mountain builds and operates high-security, high-power facilities where they lease space, cooling, and massive electrical capacity to major corporations that need a physical home for their AI servers and data hardware.

The company reported record results across several key performance metrics in its latest release, with record sales of $1.9 billion growing 22% YoY thanks to strong performance across its growth businesses of data center, asset lifecycle management (ALM), and digital.

Iron Mountain is also off to a strong start to the year in data center leasing, leasing 32 megawatts through April. Given the outsized growth and favorable trends of growing data center capacity coming online, the company raised its full-year guidance, adding to the positivity.

Like those above, the EPS outlook for its current and next fiscal years remains nicely bullish, helping support its share momentum.



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Bottom Line

All three companies above – Iron Mountain IRM, Cisco CSCO, and nVent Electric NVT – posted rock-solid quarterly results this cycle, delivering record sales and seeing strong momentum thanks to data center trends stemming from the AI buildout.

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Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

nVent Electric PLC (NVT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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