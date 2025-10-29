Data Center Spending Set to Surge 566%: 1 Chip Stock to Buy Now

Key Points

Nvidia is the market leader in providing GPUs to data centers.

The company's market cap soared in recent years.

Now shut out of China, Nvidia is making deals hand over fist.

10 stocks we like better than Nvidia ›

Spending on data centers shows no sign of slowing down -- they're becoming more important by the day as more of our lives rely on computers. They process information to make streaming video, artificial intelligence (AI), online shopping, banking, and smart cars possible.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

And as more companies move their systems to cloud environments to use AI tools that require massive power, data centers will continue to expand around the globe. Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) CEO Jensen Huang said the company projects global spending on AI infrastructure will be $600 billion this year, and could reach $3 trillion to $4 trillion by 2030. That would be a growth rate of 400% to 566% at the top range, and a compound annual growth rate between 38% and 46%.

There are several great chip stocks for investors to consider to take advantage of AI data center growth. But the best is also the biggest, and that's Huang's own company, Nvidia. Let's look at why.

Nvidia at a glance

It's hard to overstate the impact that Nvidia has as an AI company. Its graphics processing units (GPUs), which at one time were primarily used to run graphics for personal computers, evolved into the gold standard for high-performing AI applications that run large language models and make generative AI, machine learning, and other programs possible.

A key driver for Nvidia's dominance is its CUDA programming platform. CUDA is a parallel computing platform and programming model that allows developers to write and code applications on Nvidia's GPUs. The CUDA platform can perform multiple parts of a program simultaneously instead of one at a time, giving it faster processing times. And because it is designed to run on Nvidia GPUs, Nvidia gets an inherent advantage when developers are using the CUDA platform. No other AI company can match the CUDA platform.

That's why Nvidia has been arguably the best stock in the market over the last three years. The company's jumped in market cap past the biggest companies in the world, seizing the top spot this year and becoming the first to top $4 trillion in market capitalization.

Nvidia's revenues continue to soar

Nvidia has an overwhelmingly dominant position in the data center GPU market, consistently over 90%. That's the biggest reason the company's revenue has climbed in tandem with its market cap. Revenues in the second quarter of fiscal 2026 (ended July 27, 2025) were $46.7 billion, up 56% from a year ago. Data center revenue was $41.1 billion, up 56% from the previous year, Nvidia said.

The company is mass-producing its Blackwell next-generation GPUs, which train AI models 2.5 times faster than Nvidia's Hopper models and run AI models up to six times faster. Nvidia said its Blackwell revenue rose 17% sequentially in the second quarter, and the company's expecting solid numbers when it reports third-quarter revenue.

On the downside, Nvidia is completely shut out of the China market now -- which is significant considering that the company previously had a 95% market share in China and generated 17% percent of its annual revenue in FY 2025 from China.

However, Nvidia isn't sitting still. It's signing a lot of deals, among them an agreement with Uber Technologies to develop AI-powered autonomous driving technology and a partnership with OpenAI to build 10 gigawatts of AI data centers with Nvidia infrastructure. It has also taken a $5 billion stake in Intel to manufacture central processing units with Nvidia's NVLink, the company's high-speed interconnect technology.

Nvidia is the best AI stock to buy today... and tomorrow

Nvidia will need to continue to score deals if it wants to maintain it dominant market share. But nobody knows that more than Huang, who's become one of the world's most prominent CEOs.

Data centers sit squarely at the foundation of the tech ecosystem, and Nvidia is in the catbird's seat to profit from that buildout. As long as companies keep expanding their computing capacity -- and that's something that is not going to change in the near future -- then Nvidia will continue to be the market leader, and the best AI data center stock to buy.

Should you invest $1,000 in Nvidia right now?

Before you buy stock in Nvidia, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Nvidia wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $590,287!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,173,807!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,047% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 195% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 27, 2025

Patrick Sanders has positions in Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Intel, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Uber Technologies. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft, short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft, and short November 2025 $21 puts on Intel. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.