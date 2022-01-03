Data center firm Digital Realty to buy majority stake in Teraco
Jan 3 (Reuters) - Data center operator Digital Realty Trust DLR.N said on Monday it would acquire a majority stake in Teraco, a data center provider in Africa, valuing the company at about $3.5 billion.
