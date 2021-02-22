Data center firm Cyxtera to go public via $3.4 bln deal with Starboard SPAC

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Private equity-backed data center provider Cyxtera Technologies Inc said on Monday it has agreed to go public through a merger with blank-check firm Starboard Value Acquisition Corp SVAC.O, in a deal valuing the combined entity at $3.4 billion.

