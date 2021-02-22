US Markets
SVAC

Data center firm Cyxtera to go public via $3.4 bln deal with Starboard SPAC

Contributor
Sohini Podder Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Private equity-backed data center provider Cyxtera Technologies Inc said on Monday it has agreed to go public through a merger with blank-check firm Starboard Value Acquisition Corp, in a deal valuing the combined entity at $3.4 billion.

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Private equity-backed data center provider Cyxtera Technologies Inc said on Monday it has agreed to go public through a merger with blank-check firm Starboard Value Acquisition Corp SVAC.O, in a deal valuing the combined entity at $3.4 billion.

(Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((sohini.podder@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SVAC

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More