Data breach prompts India's Dr Reddy's to shut key plants - ET Now

Nallur Sethuraman Reuters
A data breach at Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd prompted the Indian drugmaker to shut its key plants globally, television channel ET Now reported on Thursday, citing sources.

Shares of the company, which has a partnership to run clinical trials of Russia's Sputnik-V COVID-19 vaccine in India, fell as much as 4.3% on the news, dragging the Nifty pharma sub-index .NIPHARM down 2%.

The data breach occurred at servers of the company and plants in the United States, United Kingdom, Brazil, India and Russia were impacted, the ET Now report said.

Dr Reddy's did not immediately respond to Reuters' queries.

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and Dr Reddy's got renewed approval to conduct late-stage clinical trials in India for the Sputnik-V vaccine after the country's regulator had earlier asked them to conduct a smaller trial.

(Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Sethuraman.NR@thomsonreuters.com; (+91 8061822737); Reuters Messaging: nallur.sethuraman.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

