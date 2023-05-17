News & Insights

Data analytics firm New Relic in talks to be sold - WSJ

May 17, 2023 — 04:15 pm EDT

Written by Manya Saini for Reuters ->

May 17 (Reuters) - Private-equity firms Francisco Partners and TPG TPG.O are working together on a more than $5 billion bid to acquire software company New Relic NEWR.N, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

A deal could be reached in the next few weeks, the report said, adding it's possible the talks could fall apart and other suitors could still emerge.

Reuters had first reported in July that the U.S. business software company was preparing to explore a potential sale following interest from private equity firms.

New Relic shares closed 10.8% higher at $83.84 on Wednesday. Shares were flat in extended trading.

The San Francisco-based company develops cloud-based software to help websites and application owners track the performance of their services. Founded in 2008, the company was listed in the stock market in 2014.

New Relic and TPG did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment, while Francisco Partners declined to comment.

(Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

