Dassault to unveil details of new business jet

Dassault Aviation expects to deliver the first Falcon 6X business jet at the end of 2022 and to make an announcement on Future Falcon, its other initiative to refresh its civil line-up, in "months or even weeks", its chief executive said.

Eric Trappier was speaking at a news conference on Friday after presenting lower profits and sales for the maker of private jets and French combat aircraft amid the coronavirus crisis.

