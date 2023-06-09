Dassault Systemes targets a doubling of earnings per share by 2028

June 9 (Reuters) - French software provider Dassault Systemes DAST.PA on Friday forecast a doubling of its earnings per share (EPS) by 2028, and announced a new CEO.

Dassault said it plans to reach non-IFRS EPS between 2.20 euros and 2.40 euros by 2028.

The company, which supplies software to automakers, airplane manufacturers and industrial clients, also announced that Pascal Daloz will become its new CEO as of January 1, 2024.

(Reporting by Olivier Sorgho and Augustin Turpin; Editing by Tom Hogue)

