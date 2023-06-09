Dassault Systemes Sees Significant Growth By FY28; Names Pascal Daloz CEO, Effective Jan. 1, 2024

(RTTNews) - French software firm Dassault Systemes SA (DASTY.PK) Friday said it is confident to deliver on its ambitious plan to grow revenue double-digits and reach long-term adjusted earnings per share target of 2.20 euros to 2.40 euros in 2028.

Ahead of its Capital Markets Day today, the company said it expects doubling adjusted earnings per share by 2028.

The company also announced that the appointment of Pascal Daloz as Chief Executive Officer should become effective on January 1, 2024. At that date, Bernard Charles, currently Chairman and CEO, will continue as Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Daloz, currently Deputy Chief Executive Officer & Chief Operating Officer, said, "Looking to our next horizon, 2040, virtual twin experiences will be a catalyst for new ways of collaborating at scale, capitalizing knowledge and know-how based on "Experience as a Service".... As we enable the complete metamorphosis of the economy, our clients' business models and our own business model, we will expand our value propositions, and audiences - reaching consumers, patients and citizens. Dassault Systèmes will increase its addressable markets from €100 billion today to €1 trillion by 2040."

Dassault Systemes will host its 2023 Capital Markets Day at its headquarters in France.

