News & Insights

Markets

Dassault Systemes Sees Significant Growth By FY28; Names Pascal Daloz CEO, Effective Jan. 1, 2024

June 09, 2023 — 01:25 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - French software firm Dassault Systemes SA (DASTY.PK) Friday said it is confident to deliver on its ambitious plan to grow revenue double-digits and reach long-term adjusted earnings per share target of 2.20 euros to 2.40 euros in 2028.

Ahead of its Capital Markets Day today, the company said it expects doubling adjusted earnings per share by 2028.

The company also announced that the appointment of Pascal Daloz as Chief Executive Officer should become effective on January 1, 2024. At that date, Bernard Charles, currently Chairman and CEO, will continue as Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Daloz, currently Deputy Chief Executive Officer & Chief Operating Officer, said, "Looking to our next horizon, 2040, virtual twin experiences will be a catalyst for new ways of collaborating at scale, capitalizing knowledge and know-how based on "Experience as a Service".... As we enable the complete metamorphosis of the economy, our clients' business models and our own business model, we will expand our value propositions, and audiences - reaching consumers, patients and citizens. Dassault Systèmes will increase its addressable markets from €100 billion today to €1 trillion by 2040."

Dassault Systemes will host its 2023 Capital Markets Day at its headquarters in France.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.