Dassault Systèmes SE - Depositary Receipt (DASTY) Price Target Decreased by 19.16% to 30.39

The average one-year price target for Dassault Systèmes SE - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:DASTY) has been revised to $30.39 / share. This is a decrease of 19.16% from the prior estimate of $37.59 dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $18.95 to a high of $45.35 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 23.36% from the latest reported closing price of $39.65 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 265 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dassault Systèmes SE - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 130 owner(s) or 32.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DASTY is 0.43%, an increase of 0.99%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 33.91% to 68,002K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,580K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,517K shares , representing an increase of 0.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DASTY by 17.97% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 5,961K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,891K shares , representing an increase of 1.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DASTY by 14.96% over the last quarter.

MIEIX - MFS Institutional International Equity Fund holds 4,358K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,226K shares , representing an increase of 3.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DASTY by 14.24% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 4,348K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,290K shares , representing an increase of 1.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DASTY by 16.02% over the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 3,445K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,368K shares , representing an increase of 2.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DASTY by 10.54% over the last quarter.

