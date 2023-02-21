Dassault Systemes SA (DASTY) Now Trades Above Golden Cross: Time to Buy?

From a technical perspective, Dassault Systemes SA (DASTY) is looking like an interesting pick, as it just reached a key level of support. DASTY's 50-day simple moving average crossed above its 200-day simple moving average, which is known as a "golden cross" in the trading world.

Considered an important signifier for a bullish breakout, a golden cross is a technical chart pattern that's formed when a stock's short-term moving average breaks above a longer-term moving average; the most common crossover involves the 50-day and the 200-day, since bigger time periods tend to form stronger breakouts.

Golden crosses have three key stages that investors look out for. It starts with a downtrend in a stock's price that eventually bottoms out, followed by the stock's shorter moving average crossing over its longer moving average and triggering a trend reversal. The final stage is when a stock continues the upward climb to higher prices.

A golden cross contrasts with a death cross, another widely-followed chart pattern that suggests bearish momentum could be on the horizon.

Shares of DASTY have been moving higher over the past four weeks, up 7.3%. Plus, the company is currently a #3 (Hold) on the Zacks Rank, suggesting that DASTY could be poised for a breakout.

The bullish case solidifies once investors consider DASTY's positive earnings outlook. For the current quarter, no earnings estimate has been cut compared to 3 revisions higher in the past 60 days. The Zacks Consensus Estimate has increased too.

With a winning combination of earnings estimate revisions and hitting a key technical level, investors should keep their eye on DASTY for more gains in the near future.

Dassault Systemes SA (DASTY)

