Dassault Systemes raises FY earnings forecast after Q3 beat

GDANSK, Oct 26 (Reuters) - French software maker Dassault Systemes DAST.PA on Wednesday raised its full-year earnings forecast after reporting higher-than-expected earnings and sales for the third quarter, driven by strong subscription and support revenue growth.

The company, which sells software for carmakers, planemakers and industrial firms, reported revenue of 1.37 billion euros ($1.36 billion) in the third quarter, up 8% on the year in constant currencies and above analysts' forecast of 1.33 billion euros in a company-provided poll.

Dassault Systems increased its non-IFRS diluted earnings per share target for 2022 to between 1.12 and 1.14 euro from its earlier estimate of 1.08 euro and 1.10 euro.

($1 = 1.0047 euros)

(Reporting by Karol Badohal; editing by Josephine Mason)

