Dassault Systemes raises FY earnings forecast after Q3 beat

Contributor
Karol Badohal Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/STEPHANE MAHE

French software maker Dassault Systemes on Wednesday raised its full-year earnings forecast after reporting higher-than-expected earnings and sales for the third quarter, driven by strong subscription and support revenue growth.

GDANSK, Oct 26 (Reuters) - French software maker Dassault Systemes DAST.PA on Wednesday raised its full-year earnings forecast after reporting higher-than-expected earnings and sales for the third quarter, driven by strong subscription and support revenue growth.

The company, which sells software for carmakers, planemakers and industrial firms, reported revenue of 1.37 billion euros ($1.36 billion) in the third quarter, up 8% on the year in constant currencies and above analysts' forecast of 1.33 billion euros in a company-provided poll.

Dassault Systems increased its non-IFRS diluted earnings per share target for 2022 to between 1.12 and 1.14 euro from its earlier estimate of 1.08 euro and 1.10 euro.

($1 = 1.0047 euros)

(Reporting by Karol Badohal; editing by Josephine Mason)

((karl.badohal@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 769 65 97;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More