Dassault Systemes raises 2022 profit estimates, sets out succession plan

French software maker Dassault Systemes on Wednesday raised its annual profit forecast and reported first-quarter earnings that topped estimates, boosted by its industrial and clinical trial businesses.

The group, which sells software used to design cars and planes, now expects 2022 earnings per share of 1.04-1.06 euros, up from 0.98-1.00 euro range forecast earlier.

It also laid out a succession plan which would see Chief Executive Officer Bernard Charles also take over as chairman when Charles Edelstenne retires next January, while chief operating officer Pascal Deloz would become deputy CEO.

