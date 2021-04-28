Dassault Systemes raises 2021 earnings forecast

April 28 (Reuters) - French software company Dassault Systemes DAST.PA on Wednesday forecast up to 23% earnings growth for the second quarter of 2021 and raised its full-year forecast, on the back of strong momentum in its clinical data services and a return to spending in the automotive industry.

The group, which makes 3D design software and tech solutions for manufacturing, infrastructure and healthcare groups, expects non-IFRS earnings per share of 0.94-0.98 euros ($1.14-$1.18) for the current quarter, and 4.24-4.28 euros in the full year.

The company, whose first-quarter earnings beat analysts' forecasts, had previously forecast earnings per share of 4.10-4.15 euros for 2021.

($1 = 0.8282 euros)

