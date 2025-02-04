Dassault Systèmes Q4 Net Income Rises, Total Revenue Up 7%; Projects FY25 EPS To Rise 7% To 10%

(RTTNews) - Dassault Systèmes (DASTY.PK) reported that its fourth quarter net Income to equity holders of the parent increased to 412.0 million euros from 330.0 million euros, a year ago. IFRS EPS was 0.30 euros, up 20% as reported. Non-IFRS EPS was 0.40 euros, up 9% as reported, or 11% in constant currencies. Fourth quarter total revenue grew by 7% to 1.75 billion euros, and software revenue increased by 9% to 1.60 billion euros.

Fiscal 2024 IFRS EPS was up 14% as reported, to 0.90 euros. Non-IFRS EPS grew by 7% to 1.28 euros, as reported, up 9% in constant currencies. Total revenue grew by 5% to 6.21 billion euros. Software revenue increased by 6% to 5.61 billion euros.

For fiscal 2025, on a non-IFRS basis, the company projects: total revenue growth between 6% and 8%; and EPS of 1.36 euros-1.39 euros. For the first quarter, on a non-IFRS basis, the company expects: total revenue growth between 3 - 8%; and EPS of 0.30 euros - 0.32 euros.

Pascal Daloz, Dassault Systèmes' CEO, said: "We are fully committed to creating UNIV+RSES, a combination of multiple virtual twins, integrating artificial intelligence to connect virtual and real, across all industry solutions. This will unlock new opportunities for our clients and position us as the trusted Global IP Generation and Management company."

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.