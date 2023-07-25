News & Insights

Dassault Systemes Q2 revenue rises on Chinese rebound

July 25, 2023 — 01:45 am EDT

Written by Victor Goury-Laffont for Reuters ->

July 25 (Reuters) - French software maker Dassault Systemes DAST.PA on Tuesday confirmed its full-year profit and revenue targets after reporting a 5% revenue increase in the second quarter, driven by a rebound on its Chinese market.

The group, which supplies software to automakers, airplane manufacturers and industrial clients, posted a 7% increase in Non-IFRS earnings per share to 0.28 euros on revenue of 1.45 billion euros ($1.61 billion) in the April-June period.

The French 3D specialist's quarterly revenue from software licensing grew 8% on the Chinese market after falling by the same amount in the first quarter, finance chief Rouven Bergmann said on a call with journalists.

Sales of its flagship software platform 3DEXPERIENCE, which offers 3D modelling, data management and project management tools, slowed down in the quarter to 2%, down from a 10% increase in the first quarter and 24% in the fourth quarter 2022.

($1 = 0.9034 euros)

