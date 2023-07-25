Dassault Systemes Q2 revenue rises on Chinese rebound

July 25 (Reuters) - French software maker Dassault Systemes DAST.PA on Tuesday reported a 5% revenue increase in the second quarter, driven by a rebound on its Chinese market and an increase in software revenue.

The company generated 1.45 billion euros ($1.61 billion) in revenue, compared to 1.38 billion euros during the same period in 2022.

Dassault Systemes confirmed its full-year profit and revenue targets.

($1 = 0.9034 euros)

(Reporting by Victor Goury-Laffont, editing by Kirsti Knolle)

