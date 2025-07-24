Dassault Systèmes Q2 Profit Fell; Reaffirms FY25 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Dassault Systèmes SE (DASTY, DSY.PA), a French software corporation, on Thursday announced that its net income declined in the second quarter compared with the previous year.

For the second quarter, net income attributable to shareholders declined to 223.5 million euros from 262.7 million euros last year.

Earnings per share 0.17 euros versus 0.21 euros in the previous year.

Adjusted earnings per share 0.30 euros versus 0.30 euros last year.

Operating income decreased to 241.7 million euros from 276 million euros in the previous year.

Software revenue increased 6% to 1.37 billion from 1.35 billion last year.

Revenue increased to 1.52 billion euros from 1.50 billion euros last year.

Looking ahead, the company expected revenue for third quarter 2025 to range between 1.485 billion euros and 1.535 billion euros.

The company anticipated earnings per share for the third quarter to range between 0.29 euros and 0.30 euros.

The software revenue growth is expected to range between 5% to 9% for the third quarter of 2025.

For the full year 2025, the company reaffirmed that revenue growth is expected to range between 6.410 billion euros and 6.510 billion euros.

The company anticipated software revenue growth to range between 6% to 8% for the year.

Earnings per share are expected to range between 1.32 euros and 1.35 euros for the year.

On Wednesday, Dassault Systèmes is 0.44% higher at EUR 31.99 on the Paris Stock Exchange.

