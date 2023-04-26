Dassault Systèmes Q1 Adj. Profit Rises, Total Revenue Up 7%; Reaffirms FY23 Guidance

(RTTNews) - Dassault Systèmes (DASTY.PK) reported that its first-quarter net income to equity holders of the parent declined to 255.4 million euros from 264.3 million euros, prior year. IFRS EPS decreased 3% to 0.19 euros, as reported. Non-IFRS EPS grew 1% to 0.28 euros.

Total revenue grew 7% to 1.43 billion euros. Software revenue increased 6%, to 1.29 billion euros.

For fiscal 2023, the company reaffirmed non-IFRS objectives of EPS reaching 1.18-1.20 euros, and revenue growth of 8%-9%.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.