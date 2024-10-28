Dassault Systemes price target lowered to EUR 37 from EUR 40 at Citi

Citi analyst Balajee Tirupati lowered the firm’s price target on Dassault Systemes (DASTY) to EUR 37 from EUR 40 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares.
