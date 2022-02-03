Companies

Dassault Systemes forecasts lower 2022 operating margin

Kate Entringer Reuters
Feb 3 (Reuters) - French software publisher Dassault Systemes DAST.PA on Thursday forecast lower operating margins for 2022 while anticipating additional investments.

The 3-D software designer active in the automotive, aerospace and industrial sectors expects an operating margin for the full year in the range of 32.7% to 33.1%.

For 2021, Dassault Systemes' non-IFRS revenue rose 9% to 4.86 billion euros ($5.49 billion), above Refinitiv estimates at 4.84 billion euros, and published a yearly margin at 34.3%.

The group officially announce on Thursday the appointment of Rouven Bergmann as Chief Financial Officer, and said he started at the beginning of the year, while the former finance chief, Pascal Daloz, will focus on being Chief Operating Officer.

($1 = 0.8850 euros)

(Reporting by Kate Entringer in Gdansk; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

((gdansk.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com ; +48 58 769 66 00;))

