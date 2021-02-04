Dassault Systemes eyes stronger 2021 revenues after clinical trials tech boost

Adds details from CFO call, statement

Feb 4 (Reuters) - French software company Dassault Systemes DAST.PA forecast on Thursday a higher revenue and core profit margin for 2021, as the firm benefited from a strong performance in its clinical trials business Medidata.

During the last year, Medidata - acquired in late 2019 - expanded its customer base by 16% and signed record multi-year renewal contracts for clinical trials.

"In just a few years we have become critical in the industry," said the firm's finance chief Pascal Daloz in a call with journalists, noting that the life sciences business - which uses data and AI in therapeutics - begins this year with 94% of its target revenue covered thanks to progress in 2020.

The company estimates that a majority of COVID-19 trials have used its technology, including work on the shots developed in China and by Pfizer-Biontech PFE.N, 22UAy.DE, Moderna MRNA.O and Britain's AstraZeneca AZN.L - although not Russia's Sputnik V.

"The health crisis has very clearly revealed the game-changing nature of our virtual twin experience, from research to patient care," said chief executive Bernard Charles in a statement.

Daloz sad the firm, which also uses its 3D software to help design planes, had renegotiated its agreement with long-time partner BoeingBA.N, although the situation had been difficult amid the problems the U.S. planemaker faced over 2020.

He flagged the EU recovery plan's focus on "digital transformation" and Airbus' AIR.PA plans for a hydrogen-powered plane as hopeful signs for the next year, although the automotive business had faced a "more brutal" year.

The group forecast a first-quarter non-IFRS revenue of 1.15-1.17 billion euros ($1.4-$2.8 billion) and up to a 4.77 billion euro figure for the full year.

In 2020, Dassault Systemes' non-IFRS revenues rose 12% to 4.46 billion euros, in line with its own forecasts, with an operating margin up at over 30%.

($1 = 0.8324 euros)

(Reporting by Sarah Morland in Gdansk; Editing by Jacqueline Wong & Shri Navaratnam)

