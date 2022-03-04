Dassault CEO frustrated over fighter talks with Airbus

By Tim Hepher

PARIS, March 4 (Reuters) - Dassault Aviation AM.PA voiced frustration over a dispute with partner Airbus AIR.PA about the next phase of work on the European FCAS fighter project and said it was important to establish clear leadership.

The Future Combat Air System (FCAS) is designed to replace the Eurofighter and Dassault’s Rafale with a combination of manned and unmanned aircraft from 2040. Its main backers are France, Germany and Spain.

"I accept to be leader if I have the leverage to be leader," Chief Executive Eric Trappier said, referring to Dassault's responsibility for the core fighter element of the design.

Dassault and Airbus have been at odds over responsibility for flight controls, but Trappier said Dassault was prepared to share some of the work as long as it was free to run the first of seven project 'pillars' - involving the aircraft - as agreed.

"We have made enough efforts," Trappier said, adding talks had been 'difficult' in the face of new demands since September.

Airbus did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Airbus Chief Executive Guillaume Faury said last month, "we continue to work with our industrial partners with the objective to move on to the next development phase later in the year".

Announcing results earlier on Friday, Dassault said it was also targeting agreement on the next stage of the FCAS project, known as phase 1B, before end-year. Trappier said the process had dragged on "in my opinion for too long".

Some defence analysts have speculated that differences over FCAS could sink the project and reshuffle industry alliances.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher; editing by Jason Neely and Elaine Hardcastle)

((tim.hepher@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 54 52; Reuters Messaging: tim.hepher.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.