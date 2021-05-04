Dassault Aviation shares rally after Egypt orders French fighter jets

PARIS, May 4 (Reuters) - Shares in Dassault Aviation AVMD.PA surged higher on Tuesday, after Egypt's defence ministry said it had signed a contract with France to buy 30 Rafale fighter jets.

Dassault Aviation's shares were up by around 4.8% in early session trading, among the top performers on Paris' SBF-120 equity index .SBF120.

The Egyptian deal provides a further boost for the Dassault-made warplane after a 2.5 billion euro ($3 billion)agreement was finalised in January for the sale of 18 Rafales to Greece.

($1 = 0.8310 euros)

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta, editing by Louise Heavens)

((sudip.kargupta@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 53 84;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.