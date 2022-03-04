World Markets
AM

Dassault Aviation sees lower sales in 2022 after military earnings boost

Contributor
Sarah Morland Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/STEVE MARCUS

France's Dassault Aviation said on Friday it expected to post lower sales this year than in 2021, as the planemaker reported a steep rise in annual earnings fuelled by higher deliveries.

March 4 (Reuters) - France's Dassault Aviation AVMD.PA said on Friday it expected to post lower sales this year than in 2021, as the planemaker reported a steep rise in annual earnings fuelled by higher deliveries.

The maker of Rafale fighter jets saw its operating income more than double to 527 million euros ($580.33 million) from 261 million in 2020, while net sales climbed to 7.23 billion euros from 5.49 billion the previous year.

Dassault expects to deliver 13 Rafale and 35 Falcon jets in 2022.

($1 = 0.9081 euros)

(Reporting by Sarah Morland; editing by David Evans)

((sarah.morland@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 769 65 92;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AM

Other Topics

Companies

Latest World Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular