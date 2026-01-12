Dassault Aviation Partners With Harmattan AI; Joins $200 Mln Series B

(RTTNews) - Dassault Aviation société anonyme (AM.PA), a French aerospace company, on Monday announced a strategic partnership with Harmattan AI to accelerate the integration of controlled autonomy and artificial intelligence technologies into combat aviation systems.

As part of the collaboration, the company is participating in Harmattan AI's $200 million Series B funding round.

The company said the partnership will help Harmattan AI's embedded AI technologies into Dassault Aviation's future air combat, including Rafale F5 and Unmanned Combat Aerial System, mainly to enable control of unmanned aerial vehicles.

The net proceeds from the funding round will be used to expand AI-enabled mission deployments across new operational theaters, extend the product offering into additional domains, and scale industrial manufacturing of ISR, drone interception, and electronic warfare platforms.

On Friday, Dassault Aviation closed trading 5.68% higher on the Paris Stock Exchange.

