Markets

Dassault Aviation Partners With Harmattan AI; Joins $200 Mln Series B

January 12, 2026 — 02:31 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Dassault Aviation société anonyme (AM.PA), a French aerospace company, on Monday announced a strategic partnership with Harmattan AI to accelerate the integration of controlled autonomy and artificial intelligence technologies into combat aviation systems.

As part of the collaboration, the company is participating in Harmattan AI's $200 million Series B funding round.

The company said the partnership will help Harmattan AI's embedded AI technologies into Dassault Aviation's future air combat, including Rafale F5 and Unmanned Combat Aerial System, mainly to enable control of unmanned aerial vehicles.

The net proceeds from the funding round will be used to expand AI-enabled mission deployments across new operational theaters, extend the product offering into additional domains, and scale industrial manufacturing of ISR, drone interception, and electronic warfare platforms.

On Friday, Dassault Aviation closed trading 5.68% higher on the Paris Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.