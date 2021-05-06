Dassault Aviation launches new Falcon business jet project

Companies

Dassault Aviation will launch a new Falcon business jet project later on Thursday, the French planemaker said.

The company's chief executive said in March that Dassault expected to deliver the first Falcon 6X at the end of 2022 and make an announcement on Future Falcon, its other initiative to refresh its civil aircraft line-up, within months or weeks.

