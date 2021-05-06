Dassault Aviation launches new Falcon business jet project

PARIS, May 6 (Reuters) - Dassault Aviation AVMD.PA will launch a new Falcon business jet project later on Thursday, the French planemaker said.

The company's chief executive said in March that Dassault expected to deliver the first Falcon 6X at the end of 2022 and make an announcement on Future Falcon, its other initiative to refresh its civil aircraft line-up, within months or weeks.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher Editing by David Goodman )

((sudip.kargupta@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 53 84;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.