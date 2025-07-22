Dassault Aviation H1 Profit Down

(RTTNews) - Dassault Aviation Tuesday reported results for the first-half of 2025, with net income dropping year-over-year.

Consolidated net income for the first half of 2025 was 334 million euros, compared with 476 million euros in the first half of 2024. Net income for the first half of 2025 includes the tax surcharge in France of 67 million euros.

Adjusted net income declined to 386 million, compared to 442 million euros in first half of 2024. On a per-share basis, adjusted EPS was 4.94 euros, down from 5.62 euros last year.

The aerospace and defense company recorded order intake of 8.08 billion euros, up from 5.13 billion euros last year, with Defense Export orders accounting for 96%.

Adjusted net sales rose 12% to 2.85 billion euros, driven by the delivery of 7 Rafale fighter jets and 12 Falcon business jets.

"The commercial success of the Rafale continues to grow," said Chairman and CEO Éric Trappier. "India's acquisition of the Rafale Marine marks a new chapter for our naval aviation offering."

Looking forward, Dassault reaffirmed its 2025 guidance, targeting full-year sales of around 6.5 billion euros, including the delivery of 40 Falcon jets and 25 Rafale fighters.

