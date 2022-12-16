Markets

Dassault Aviation Gets Contract For Demonstrator Phase 1B Of Future Combat Air System

December 16, 2022 — 09:12 am EST

(RTTNews) - Dassault Aviation announced the French General Directorate for Armament has awarded to Dassault Aviation, Airbus, Indra, EUMET and their industrial partners the contract for the Demonstrator Phase 1B of the Future Combat Air System. The 3.2 billion euros contract will cover work on the FCAS demonstrator and its components for about three and a half years.

The company said the contract notification comes on the heels of the signature of the industrial agreements supporting the demonstrator Phase 1B by Airbus, Dassault Aviation Indra and EUMET as prime contractors of the programme and by their industrial partners from the three nations, France, Germany and Spain.

