Dassault Aviation FY24 Profit Up, Sales Projected To Increase To EUR 6.5 Bln In FY25

(RTTNews) - Dassault Aviation SA (DUAVF.PK), a French maker of military aircraft and business jets, on Wednesday posted higher profit in fiscal 2024, helped by more order intakes and increased revenues. The company also provided sales outlook for the next year.

The company posted net income of 923.82 million euros or 11.78 euros per share in full-year 2024, up from 693.40 million euros or 8.57 euros per share last year.

On an adjusted basis, profit came in at 1.06 billion euros, up 19 percent from 886.29 million euros in fiscal 2023. Earnings per share rose to 13.46 euros from 10.95 euros in the prior year.

The order intakes for full-year 2024 was 10.87 billion euros, a jump from the 8.25 billion euros order intakes a year ago.

The company's net sales climbed to 6.24 billion euros from 4.81 billion euros in fiscal 2023.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2025, the company expects increase in net sales of EUR 6.5 billion from the previous year. This forecast includes deliveries of 40 Falcon and 25 Rafale.

The company's Board is proposing a dividend of 4.72 euros per share for fiscal 2024, which is higher than last year's dividend of 3.37 euros per share.

