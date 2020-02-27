Dassault Aviation expects lower net sales in 2020

PARIS, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Dassault Aviation AVMD.PA said on Thursday its operating income rose 14% last year, and it predicted lower net sales for 2020.

The maker of business jets and French warplanes said operating income reached 765 million euros ($831 million) as revenues rose 44% to 7.34 billion euros.

Its annual intake of new orders was up 13% at 5.69 billion euros.

Analysts had on average been expecting operating profit of 588.65 million euros on revenues of 6.7 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

Dassault had already reported that Rafale deliveries more than doubled in 2019 to 26 aircraft, while Falcon business jet deliveries fell by one aircraft to 40 units, missing a target of 45 jets in what Dassault described as difficult market conditions.

($1 = 0.9201 euros)

(Reporting by Tim Hepher and Matthieu Protard; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

