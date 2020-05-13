Companies
AIR

Dassault, Airbus warn of supplier bankruptcies without new funds

Contributor
Tim Hepher Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/STEPHANE MAHE

French and German aerospace industry leaders warned on Wednesday that some parts suppliers could go bankrupt within weeks without new financing.

PARIS, May 13 (Reuters) - French and German aerospace industry leaders warned on Wednesday that some parts suppliers could go bankrupt within weeks without new financing.

The heads of France's Dassault Aviation AVMD.PA and the defence division of Europe's Airbus AIR.PA also called on European governments to maintain defence spending in order to prevent a gap in advanced technology as the economy recovers.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((tim.hepher@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 54 52; Reuters Messaging: tim.hepher.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AIR

Other Topics

Commodities Oil

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Companies

Explore

Most Popular