Dassault, Airbus warn of supplier bankruptcies without new funds

PARIS, May 13 (Reuters) - French and German aerospace industry leaders warned on Wednesday that some parts suppliers could go bankrupt within weeks without new financing.

The heads of France's Dassault Aviation AVMD.PA and the defence division of Europe's Airbus AIR.PA also called on European governments to maintain defence spending in order to prevent a gap in advanced technology as the economy recovers.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((tim.hepher@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 54 52; Reuters Messaging: tim.hepher.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.