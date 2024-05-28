News & Insights

Dasin Retail Trust Faces Winding Up Application

May 28, 2024 — 11:52 am EDT

Dasin Retail Trust (SG:CEDU) has released an update.

Dasin Retail Trust has announced receipt of a legal application seeking to wind up its Trustee-Manager, initiated by the Trust’s largest unitholder and Non-Executive Non-Independent Director, Mr. Zhang Zhencheng. The company is currently seeking legal advice on the matter and has advised unitholders and potential investors to exercise caution when dealing in the Trust’s units. Further updates will be provided in compliance with the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited’s Listing Manual.

