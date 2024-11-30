News & Insights

Dasin Retail Trust Faces Loan Repayment Demands

November 30, 2024 — 10:43 am EST

Dasin Retail Trust (SG:CEDU) has released an update.

Dasin Retail Trust has received demands from Aqua Wealth Holdings and Bounty Way Investments for repayment of loans totaling over S$16 million. The demands involve loans granted in 2022, and the Board is seeking legal advice on the matter. Investors are advised to remain cautious when dealing with the Trust’s units.

