Dasin Retail Trust Faces Loan Repayment Demands

Dasin Retail Trust has received demands from Aqua Wealth Holdings and Bounty Way Investments for repayment of loans totaling over S$16 million. The demands involve loans granted in 2022, and the Board is seeking legal advice on the matter. Investors are advised to remain cautious when dealing with the Trust’s units.

