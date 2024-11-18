Dasin Retail Trust Faces Legal Hurdles in China

Dasin Retail Trust (SG:CEDU) has released an update.

Dasin Retail Trust is embroiled in legal challenges concerning its China subsidiaries, with court orders preventing changes in key management roles. The trust’s management plans to contest these lawsuits, viewing them as baseless attempts to hinder lawful corporate governance. The impending legal hearings could significantly impact the company’s operations in China.

