Dasin Retail Trust Faces Legal Challenges in China

Dasin Retail Trust is currently embroiled in legal proceedings in China concerning its Doumen Metro Mall Subsidiaries. The company is challenging court injunctions that prevent changes in leadership, citing legal misapplication and lack of basis. Investors are advised to be cautious as the situation unfolds, with hearings slated for December 2024.

