Dasin Retail Trust Faces Arbitration Over Dispute

November 07, 2024 — 10:43 am EST

Dasin Retail Trust (SG:CEDU) has released an update.

Dasin Retail Trust is facing a potential arbitration as New Harvest Investments Limited has issued a Dispute Notice, citing alleged breaches in agreements related to past transactions. New Harvest is seeking various legal remedies, including injunctions and damages, while also inviting involved parties to resolve the disputes amicably. This development may impact investor sentiment and the trust’s market position.

