Dasin Retail Trust Awaits Decision on China Subsidiaries

Dasin Retail Trust’s subsidiaries in China are facing changes in legal representation, as the Zhuhai authority has canceled a previous registration decision. A recent hearing was held on November 7, 2024, but the outcome is still pending. Investors are advised to await further announcements from the Trustee-Manager regarding the authority’s decision.

