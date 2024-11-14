News & Insights

Stocks

Dasin Retail Trust Awaits Decision on China Subsidiaries

November 14, 2024 — 10:13 am EST

Written by TipRanks Singapore Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Dasin Retail Trust (SG:CEDU) has released an update.

Dasin Retail Trust’s subsidiaries in China are facing changes in legal representation, as the Zhuhai authority has canceled a previous registration decision. A recent hearing was held on November 7, 2024, but the outcome is still pending. Investors are advised to await further announcements from the Trustee-Manager regarding the authority’s decision.

For further insights into SG:CEDU stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.