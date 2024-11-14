Dasin Retail Trust Awaits Decision on China Subsidiaries

Dasin Retail Trust (SG:CEDU) has released an update.
Dasin Retail Trust’s subsidiaries in China are facing changes in legal representation, as the Zhuhai authority has canceled a previous registration decision. A recent hearing was held on November 7, 2024, but the outcome is still pending. Investors are advised to await further announcements from the Trustee-Manager regarding the authority’s decision.
