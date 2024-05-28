Dasin Retail Trust Announces Board Reshuffle

Dasin Retail Trust (SG:CEDU) has released an update.

Dasin Retail Trust has announced changes to its Board and Board Committees effective from 28 May 2024, following Dr. Cao Yong’s resignation as an Independent Non-Executive Director. These changes ensure compliance with Singapore’s Business Trust Regulations and include a reshuffle in the Audit and Risk Committee as well as the Nominating and Remuneration Committee.

For further insights into SG:CEDU stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.