Dasin Retail Trust Announces Board Reshuffle

May 28, 2024 — 11:09 am EDT

Dasin Retail Trust (SG:CEDU) has released an update.

Dasin Retail Trust has announced changes to its Board and Board Committees effective from 28 May 2024, following Dr. Cao Yong’s resignation as an Independent Non-Executive Director. These changes ensure compliance with Singapore’s Business Trust Regulations and include a reshuffle in the Audit and Risk Committee as well as the Nominating and Remuneration Committee.

