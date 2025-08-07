DASH Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y, Shares Rise

DoorDash DASH reported second-quarter 2025 earnings of 65 cents per share against the year-ago quarter’s loss of 38 cents per share. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 54.76%.



Revenues increased 24.9% year over year to $3.28 billion, beating the consensus mark by 3.80%. The net revenue margin rose to 13.5% from 13.3% in the second quarter of 2024.



Following the results, Dash shares have gained 8.93% in the pre-market trading. The uptick can be attributed to strong order growth and rising Marketplace GOV.

DASH’s Q2 Details

In the second quarter of 2025, total orders increased 20% year over year to 761 million. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.36%. Total orders were driven by growth in consumers and average consumer engagement.

Marketplace GOV increased 23% year over year to $24.2 billion. The figure beat the consensus mark by 2.67%.



The adjusted gross profit was $1.71 billion, up 32.4% year over year. The adjusted gross margin expanded 300 bps on a year-over-year basis to 52.2%.



The contribution margin was 34.9% compared with 31.4% reported in the year-ago quarter.



Adjusted sales & marketing expenses rose 20.9% year over year to $568 million. Adjusted research & development expenses increased 29.5% year over year to $202 million. Adjusted general & administrative expenses increased 21.3% year over year to $290 million.



Adjusted EBITDA was $655 million, up 52.3% year over year. Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 360 bps to 19.9%.

DASH’s Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2025, DoorDash had $7.74 billion in cash and cash equivalents and short-term marketable securities.



Cash flow from operations was $504 million in the second quarter compared with the previous quarter’s $635 million. Free cash flow was $355 million, lower than the previous quarter’s figure of $494 million.

DASH’s Q3 Guidance

For the third quarter of 2025, DoorDash anticipates Marketplace GOV to be in the range of $24.2-$24.7 billion.



Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $680-$780 million.



For 2025, DoorDash expects stock-based compensation expense between $1 billion and $1.1 billion. Depreciation and amortization expense is expected to be roughly between $660 million and $700 million.

