DASH Q2 Benefits From Strong Marketplace GOV: Time to Buy the Stock?

DoorDash’s DASH second-quarter 2025 Marketplace GOV increased 23% year over year to $24.2 billion. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus mark by 2.67%. Growth can be attributed to strong demand across platforms.

In the second quarter of 2025, DASH reported earnings of 65 cents per share against the year-ago quarter’s loss of 38 cents per share. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 54.76%.



Revenues increased 24.9% year over year to $3.28 billion, beating the consensus mark by 3.80%. The net revenue margin rose to 13.5% in the second quarter of 2025 from 13.3% in the second quarter of 2024. Growth was driven by the year-over-year increase in Marketplace GOV.



DASH Total Orders Gain on Customer Base and Demand

DoorDash is benefiting from a large customer base and strong growth in average consumer engagement, which has enhanced its order volume. In the second quarter of 2025, total orders increased 20% year over year to 761 million. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.36%.



Growth in Total Orders was also driven by an increase in monthly active users and the expansion of membership programs like DashPass and Wolt+. These programs have contributed to higher average order frequency, which reached an all-time high in the second quarter of 2025.



The U.S. marketplace, in particular, showed notable strength, with the restaurant category playing a key role in driving order volume.



Internationally, total orders grew at an even faster pace than in the United States, highlighting the success of DoorDash’s global expansion strategy. The addition of new Wolt+ members in the second quarter of 2025 further boosted order frequency in international markets.

DASH Benefits From Strong Growth in Advertising

In the second quarter of 2025, DoorDash’s advertising business exceeded $1 billion in annualized revenue run rate, driven by its focus on delivering high merchant ROAS (Return on Ad Spend) and consumer conversion rates.



DoorDash’s acquisition of ad tech platform Symbiosys for $175 million further expands its advertising reach beyond the DoorDash app, adding AI-powered tools and off-site capabilities across search, social, and display to boost transparency, control, and sales for brands and restaurants.

