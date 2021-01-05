Markets
Daseke Reaches Agreements With Lyons Capital And Don Daseke Regarding Board Composition

(RTTNews) - Daseke, Inc. (DSKE) has reached separate agreements with Lyons Capital, LLC and its affiliates, and with Don Daseke and his affiliates, regarding the membership and composition of the Board. Under the terms of the agreement with Lyons Capital, the company appointed Grant Garbers to its Board, effective January 1, 2021, and will nominate Garbers for election to the Board at the 2021 Annual Meeting.

Under the terms of the agreement with Daseke, the company has agreed to re-nominate Daseke for election to the Board at the 2021 Annual Meeting and Daseke has agreed to support the company's Omnibus share plan and the Board at that annual meeting. The company has also agreed to implement a stock buy-back program and to purchase at least three million shares of Daseke common stock on the timeline set forth in the agreement.

