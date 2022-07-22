Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) rallies 14% this week, taking three-year gains to 84%

Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 14% in the last quarter. But over three years, the returns would have left most investors smiling In the last three years the share price is up, 84%: better than the market.

On the back of a solid 7-day performance, let's check what role the company's fundamentals have played in driving long term shareholder returns.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During three years of share price growth, Daseke moved from a loss to profitability. That would generally be considered a positive, so we'd expect the share price to be up.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NasdaqCM:DSKE Earnings Per Share Growth July 22nd 2022

We know that Daseke has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Daseke has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 4.2% in the last twelve months. There's no doubt those recent returns are much better than the TSR loss of 7% per year over five years. This makes us a little wary, but the business might have turned around its fortunes. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Daseke better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Daseke that you should be aware of before investing here.

